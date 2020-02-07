Chancery Taps Bernstein To Lead CBS-Viacom Merger Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- Chancery Court has tapped a legal team led by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP to lead a consolidated stockholder suit challenging Viacom’s $30 billion merger with CBS Corp. as unfair to Viacom stockholders and driven by the interests of media empire scion Shari Redstone. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III picked the firm— along with additional counsel Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Bottini & Bottini Inc. — over a competing group led by Labaton Sucharow LLP and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP after a hearing in Dover on Thursday, according to court records. The Bernstein team represents...

