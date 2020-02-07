Defense Agency Can't Extend $47M Deal For New Contractor

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 7:37 PM EST) -- The Defense Information Systems Agency should cut short a $47.4 million communications support contract, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, which has said the agency unreasonably extended the deal when it switched contractors. Partially sustaining a protest over the re-awarded deal by technology consulting firm Steel Point Solutions LLC, the GAO said that agencies must stick to the remaining length of the original deal when they go back to the original pool of bidders to pick a new contractor after terminating a contract. DISA's award of a maximum 30-month deal to Creative IT Solutions LLC violated that requirement, the GAO...

