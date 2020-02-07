Consumer Groups Urge Caution In Chase Card Interest Case

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 9:03 PM EST) -- Consumer advocates are warning that a tentative New York federal court ruling backing dismissal of a usury lawsuit tied to Chase credit card securitizations is too broad, flawed and could hold "real and ominous risks" for consumers and state efforts to curb high-interest lending if adopted wholesale. In an amicus brief dated Friday, the Center for Responsible Lending and National Consumer Law Center sharply criticized U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah McCarthy's Jan. 22 report that counseled rejection of a proposed class action alleging New York usury law violations by Chase Card Funding LLC and two other entities involved with securitizing JPMorgan Chase...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS