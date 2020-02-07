Ex-Melrose CU Exec Says Silver Ruling Kills Bribery Case

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 7:01 PM EST) -- The former CEO of Melrose Credit Union urged a Manhattan federal judge to dismiss the bribery case against him, saying on Friday that the Second Circuit's recent ruling partially overturning former state lawmaker Sheldon Silver's conviction has consequences for his case. Ex-Melrose CEO Alan Kaufman was indicted last year over two alleged schemes between 2010 and 2015 before the credit union collapsed under the weight of its taxi medallion loans. In one alleged scheme, prosecutors say Kaufman approved loans for Tony Georgiton, a Long Island businessman who let Kaufman live rent-free in a home Georgiton purchased. In another, Kaufman is alleged...

