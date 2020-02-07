UPS Told It Must Pay For Employees' Foot Protection

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 6:37 PM EST) -- UPS Ground Freight Inc. has lost a battle against California workplace safety authorities after a California state appeals court in Los Angeles upheld a lower court ruling backing a regulator's decision to cite the company for failing to pay for protective footwear. The three-judge panel, in an unpublished decision, sided Thursday with the Division of Occupational Safety and Health of California's Department of Industrial Relations, saying the agency was within its authority in issuing a workplace violation citation to UPS. UPS had argued that it didn't have "fair notice" of its responsibility to pay for employees' protective footwear. But the panel said...

