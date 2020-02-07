Mr. T Settles Trademark Suit With Marijuana Website

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 7:05 PM EST) -- Actor Mr. T has reached a deal to end his trademark infringement suit against cannabis website Leafly, settling claims that the site violated his trademark when it listed a marijuana strain called Mr. Tusk as "Mrt." In a court filing Friday, attorneys for Mr. T and Leafly asked a California federal judge to give them some time to finalize the details but said they have reached a settlement in principle. The filing gave no indication of the settlement's terms, but Daniel Cislo of Cislo & Thomas LLP, an attorney for Mr. T, told Law360 if the deal is finalized Leafly will...

