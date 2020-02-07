DOJ Ends Antitrust Probe Into Carmakers' Fuel Economy Pact

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- Ford Motor Co. and BMW of North America LLC on Friday confirmed that the Trump administration has ended its antitrust probe of their deal with California to tighten vehicle standards beyond what's federally required after finding no evidence of wrongdoing. The U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division was investigating July's voluntary agreement between the California Air Resources Board and Ford, BMW, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. And Volkswagen Group of America Inc. to sidestep federal efforts to rollback Obama-era greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy standards. The probe was part of an escalating war between the Trump administration and the Golden State...

