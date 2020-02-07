Olympian Asks 9th Circ. To Revive Claims Manager Stole Cash

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 9:15 PM EST) -- Olympic skating champion Oksana Baiul urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday to revive her claims that a former manager and Ukraine bilked her out of millions, saying a California district judge erred in dismissing the suit and should have sent it back to state court. Baiul is appealing two decisions by U.S. District Court Judge Dean Pregerson, who in June 2018 granted her former manager Joseph Lemire and the country of Ukraine's motion to dismiss while also denying Baiul's motion to remand the case back to Los Angeles Superior Court. While the case has raised issues regarding Ukraine's potential sovereign immunity...

