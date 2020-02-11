Ga. City Joins Chorus Decrying Skyrocketing Baby Med Price

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 6:44 PM EST) -- The city of Marietta, Georgia, is the latest to file suit over the sky-high pricing of an infant seizure medication that has triggered no fewer than three other class action complaints across the country. Marietta, a city 20 miles north of Atlanta with 61,000 residents, said in its proposed class action filed last week that U.K. pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt has hiked the price of its infant seizure drug Acthar to more than $39,000 per 5 mm vial, up from the $40 its predecessor company, Questcor, charged in 2001. The booming cost has fallen hard on self-insured groups such as Marietta, which has...

