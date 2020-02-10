Hagens Berman, Rosen To Lead Seismic Data Co. Fraud Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 5:16 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has appointed attorneys from Hagens Berman and the Rosen Law Firm as co-lead counsel in a proposed investor class action accusing an oil field services company of issuing misleading financial reports. Investors filed suit against SAExploration Holdings Inc., a Texas-based company that provides seismic data to oil and natural gas firms, days after it disclosed a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into SAExploration's accounting practices in August 2019. Immediately after the probe was disclosed, SAExploration investors claim, their shares price dropped 34%. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen of the Southern District of Texas appointed...

