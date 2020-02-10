EEOC Says Whataburger Hid Docs In Fight Over Hiring Policy

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 7:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission asked for sanctions Friday against Whataburger Restaurants LLC for allegedly withholding relevant documents until after discovery closed in a suit accusing the fast-food chain of retaliating against an employee who refused to comply with a directive to hire white job applicants. The EEOC told a Florida federal court that recently produced documents contradict the testimony from Whataburger witnesses who have maintained there was no discriminatory hiring policy and have denied knowing about Vanessa Burrous, a manager who blew the whistle and says she was forced to quit because of her actions. New documents, including a...

