UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (February 14, 2020, 5:09 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen ING take Santander to court; a corporate consultant sue asset managers and Nationwide, among others; and two Lloyd's syndicates prime an insurance dispute with a Syrian bank. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services ING Bank NV and another v. Banco Santander SA Dutch lender ING filed a banking transaction, loan and project finance claim against Santander on Feb. 7. The case is slated for the financial list. The banks have locked horns before over the sale of Santander's headquarters and swaps sold to cover the purchase. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS