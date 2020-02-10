Acer Therapeutics Tries To Shake Suit Over FDA Rejection

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 2:15 PM EST) -- Acer Therapeutics is pushing a New York federal court to dump a proposed shareholder class action accusing the small pharmaceutical company of misrepresenting expectations for a new drug to get U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval, arguing that the money and effort it poured into the drug's development proves otherwise. Acer, which specializes in the early-stage development of drugs for rare diseases, said it was hoping to bring a drug known generically in Europe as celiprolol to the U.S. under the trade name Edsivo. Celiprolol is used to treat a severe vascular disorder called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which has no current equivalent...

