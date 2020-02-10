Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Indian National Can't Delay Visa Revocation, Judge Says

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 7:42 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge refused to force U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to delay the legal effect of its decision to revoke an Indian national's H-1B visa, saying the man hasn't shown he's likely to succeed in his suit.

U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan on Friday denied an injunction bid from Venkata Parcha, who sued USCIS in January after it revoked his H-1B visa for misrepresenting facts, shooting down his argument that the agency failed to issue a Notice of Intent to Revoke his visa within a five-year statute of limitations.

"Parcha's argument rests on the notion that the five-year...

