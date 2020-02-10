Sanctuary Belize Execs Point Fingers As Trial Winds Down

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 9:08 PM EST) -- One of three executives on trial on allegations of running a $140 million Belize-based real estate scam tried to pin the blame on his alleged co-conspirator Monday morning, testifying that his former partner funneled corporate funds to personal uses, including for a Harley Davidson and his child's braces. In the last day before closing arguments are set to begin in the bench trial in Maryland federal court over the failed luxury development called Sanctuary Belize, alleged sales and marketing leader for the operation, Peter Baker, took to the podium to explain that the purported mastermind of the scheme, Andris Pukke, was the...

