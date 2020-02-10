Ill. Railroad Says State Can't Force Quieter Operations

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 10:27 PM EST) -- Letting an Illinois state pollution board grant relief over allegedly noisy rail yard operations at The Belt Railway Co. of Chicago would violate federal law and disrupt significant safety practices at North America’s busiest switching terminal, the railroad argued Friday. A group of companies that own local Chicagoland hotels are asking the Illinois Pollution Control Board to force BRC to stop using “inert retarders,” which slow down the thousands of free-moving freight cars it sorts daily with the help of gravity. But the devices are “integral” to BRC’s operations, and the pollution board has no authority to handle the companies’ complaint...

