Amazon Wants Trump To Testify In Suit Over $10B JEDI Deal

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 9:53 PM EST) -- Amazon has moved to depose President Donald Trump in its lawsuit challenging the awarding of a $10 billion Pentagon contract to Microsoft, telling the U.S. Court of Federal Claims that Trump should explain his involvement in the deal. Trump, who has a "well-documented personal animus" toward Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos, has unique knowledge that no other witness can provide about the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure project, which is aimed at moving much of the department's existing information technology infrastructure to the cloud, Amazon Web Services Inc. told the court. "President Trump has repeatedly demonstrated his willingness to use his...

