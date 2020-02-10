Roche Cyrulnik, Kirby, Robbins Geller Vie To Lead Bitcoin Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 9:15 PM EST) -- Three sets of law firms are seeking to be interim class counsel in a bitcoin market manipulation case against Bitfinex and Tether that, by one account, could be worth up to $1.4 trillion in damages, with Roche Cyrulnik Freedman LLP, Kirby McInerney LLP and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP reiterating why they are each best placed to litigate the claims. The firms, representing plaintiffs in three of four recently consolidated cases, highlighted each of their complaints as more appropriate and touted their expertise in the field of cryptocurrencies and class action lawsuits, vying to get a leg up on their...

