Ill. Court Upholds Doc's Trial Win Over Perforated Esophagus

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 3:50 PM EST) -- An Illinois state appellate panel upheld a doctor's trial win over claims that he perforated a patient's esophagus while removing a dental device she had swallowed, saying the patient's expert was properly blocked from using his hands to demonstrate a safer procedure. The appellate court held Friday that the procedure Nicole Ackerman experienced and the technique she wanted her medical expert to show the jury during trial were too dissimilar. Ackerman appealed her trial loss, arguing jurors should have been able to see her expert manually force an example of the dental "flipper" she swallowed into a tube that she claims the...

