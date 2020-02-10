Metal Importers Beware Of New Expanded Tariff Risks

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump issued Presidential Proclamation 9980 on Jan. 24, expanding the product scope of existing tariffs imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 on certain articles of aluminum and steel.[1] Effective Feb. 8, certain articles that are derivative of the aluminum and steel covered by the existing Section 232 tariffs will also be subject to the same tariff levels, i.e., 10% ad valorem for aluminum and 25% ad valorem for steel. The derivate articles of aluminum covered by the Section 232 tariff expansion include certain stranded wire, cables, and plaited bands, and certain bumper and body...

