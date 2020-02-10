Fed. Circ. Affirms That Ticket-Reading Patents Are Ineligible

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday upheld U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's finding that two mobile ticketing technology patents held by Bytemark Inc. are invalid for claiming only the abstract idea of verifying the authenticity of a ticket. The one-line order from the Federal Circuit — issued just after the court heard oral arguments Friday — is a win for Masabi Ltd., which had been accused by Bytemark in a May 2016 lawsuit of infringing the technology that allows for the validation of electronic tickets without having to scan a barcode. Bytemark told the court that Masabi had sold the proprietary technology to...

