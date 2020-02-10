Fla. Atty Disbarred For Using Client Funds To Run Strip Club

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- A Florida attorney has been disbarred for mishandling client funds, including funds from his own father-in-law, and using the money in his client trust account to run a strip club in Jacksonville. The Florida Supreme Court officially disbarred Brett Hartley, who was already suspended, in January following the recommendation of a referee. It ordered Hartley to repay the state’s client security fund for the money the fund paid out to Hartley’s victims, and ordered him to pay $13,000 to the Florida Bar for its costs in the case. According to documents filed in the disciplinary case, the state bar started investigating...

