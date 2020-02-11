Daily Fantasy Ruling Could Spur Change To NY Gambling Ban

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- A New York state appellate court has thrown daily fantasy sports into hot water by finding that contests like those offered by DraftKings and FanDuel are illegal. But the ruling could actually push lawmakers to change the state's constitutional prohibition on gambling expansion, potentially clearing the way for mobile and online sports betting at the same time. The New York Appellate Division, Third Department, found Thursday that daily fantasy sports, or DFS, contests are gambling under the state penal code. The court struck down a 2016 law passed at the eleventh hour to legalize DFS amid enforcement actions by the state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS