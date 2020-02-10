Real Estate Rumors: Mana, US Century Bank, M/I Homes

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- Developer Moishe Mana has purchased a 15,478-square-foot parking lot on Southwest First Street in Miami for $6.9 million, The Real Deal reported on Monday. The deal is for a lot at 201 S.W. First St., and the seller is an entity affiliated with investor Richard Kalback, according to the report. Mana has bought other development sites nearby and is planning to build space for technology and start-up companies, Real Deal said. U.S. Century Bank has loaned $6.42 million for an office park in Davie, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The deal is for 5400 S. University Drive, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS