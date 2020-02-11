Gov’t Contractor Gets Nearly 5 Years in Fraud Case

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 7:43 PM EST) -- A former government contractor who pled guilty to refusing to pay dozens of his subcontractors on small projects has been sentenced by a California federal court to just under five years in prison and ordered to repay more than $3.7 million. Chester L. Neal Jr. was sentenced to 57 months in prison on Monday after pleading guilty in August 2019 to a scheme in which he would win small government contracts — such as for buying and transporting raw materials like rocks and gravel — and then refusing to pay his subcontractors, instead spending the money at casinos, nightclubs and restaurants,...

