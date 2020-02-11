FedEx Says Drivers' Firm Has Conflict In Wage Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- FedEx has urged a Pennsylvania federal court to disqualify Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC from representing drivers in a wage dispute, arguing that in a separate case, the firm is counseling service providers whose interests are opposed to the drivers'. Because the service providers contract with the shipping giant to provide pickup and delivery services and purportedly employ the drivers, Lichten & Liss-Riordan will have to advocate for legal positions in one case that may harm the interests of its clients in the other case, according to a brief filed Monday supporting FedEx Ground Package System Inc.’s motion for disqualification. “[The firm's]...

