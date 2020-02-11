T-Mobile Can't Hang Up On Fake Ringtone Suit, Ill. Court Told

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 7:37 PM EST) -- Local carriers are fighting back against T-Mobile’s attempt to dip out of a suit accusing it of using fake ringtones to trick customers into thinking dropped calls were the carriers' fault, telling an Illinois federal judge that they have more than proved their suspicions. Far from what T-Mobile had called an attempt to gain an “unwarranted windfall,” the local carriers told the court Monday, they had “explained in considerable detail how they have been damaged by the fake ringtone scheme, resulting in both added costs and lost revenues.” T-Mobile asked to escape the suit earlier this year because, it argued, the...

