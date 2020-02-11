Indian Health Service Doc Gets Life Sentence For Sex Abuse

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 9:33 PM EST) -- A South Dakota federal judge has sentenced a former Indian Health Service pediatrician convicted of sexually abusing Native American boys to five terms of life imprisonment in a case that highlighted the IHS's alleged failure to protect patients. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken also sentenced the doctor, Stanley Patrick Weber, to an additional 45 years in prison and imposed $800,000 in fines at a hearing on Monday in South Dakota federal court, based on court findings that the 71-year-old pediatrician groomed and abused boys from 1995 to 2011. The Indian Health Service, a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...

