California's Private AG Law Reportedly Netted $88M In 2019

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 5:57 PM EST) -- Employers paid out more than $88 million last year in disputes brought through California’s Private Attorneys General Act, University of California, Los Angeles scholars and others said Tuesday in a report that makes a case for other states to adopt similar measures. Businesses have argued that the law, which deputizes workers to sue employers for wage violations in state enforcers’ stead, is a drag on the courts and the state’s economy. The UCLA Labor Center, the Center for Popular Democracy and the Partnership for Working Families pushed back at this notion in their report, titled “California’s Hero Labor Law,” noting that...

