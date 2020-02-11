Black Bear Capital Guides $106.5M In NYC Property Loans

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 3:40 PM EST) -- Black Bear Capital Partners said Tuesday it helped Finkelstein Timberger East Real Estate, Black Bear Asset Management and Caspi Development obtain a combined $106.5 million in financing for New York City residential properties. Black Bear Capital Partners LLC said it helped arrange a $77.7 million loan for Finkelstein Timberger East Real Estate to refinance properties in the Bronx; a $19.5 million loan for its parent company, Black Bear Asset Management LLC; and a $9.325 million loan for Westchester-based Caspi Development Co. The FTERE financing is a 10-year loan with a fixed 3.635% rate and 10 years of interest-only payments, the announcement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS