CBD Co. Says Journalistic Privilege Not Relevant To Libel Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 10:44 PM EST) -- Colorado CBD wholesaler Folium Biosciences told a New York federal judge that a reporter could not invoke journalistic privileges to kill a defamation suit because such defenses were premature at the pleading stage and inapplicable given the reporter's alleged conduct. Whole Hemp Co., which does business as Folium and bills itself as the largest vertically integrated manufacturer of hemp-derived CBD oil in North America, said Monday that reporter Teri Buhl's bid to dismiss the libel action out of the gate was meritless and that the company had sufficiently stated claims in its complaint. "No statutory or common law privilege afforded to journalists excuses...

