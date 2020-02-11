MeToo Hangs Over Tavis Smiley At Trial Opening With PBS

Law360, Washington (February 11, 2020, 10:06 PM EST) -- While attorneys for ex-PBS late-night talk show host Tavis Smiley on Tuesday alleged racial bias for his firing, lawyers for his former employer accused him of engaging in improper sexual relationships as a jury trial over his breach of contract claims got underway in D.C. Superior Court. Just minutes after a jury of three women and seven men were selected to determine the case involving two countersuits lodged by Smiley and PBS over dueling contract breach claims, Smiley's legal team repeatedly noted he was the only African American to host a show on the network, while the broadcaster's counsel described him as...

