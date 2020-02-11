Shire 'Downright Mean' In Seeking Sanctions, Atty Says

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 6:42 PM EST) -- A Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. unit is being "spiteful, and downright mean" by asking a New York federal court to tack $117,000 onto a $133,000 sanction recommendation following a now-dismissed suit against Shire LLC and BakerHostetler, an attorney said in a filing Monday. Stephen M. Lobbin of SML Avvocati PC said it's not rational for Shire to keep putting time and expensive legal resources into the dismissed patent-related suit given that he's offered "everything he is able to pay" — $50,000 — to end the issue. "To the undersigned counsel, certainly it feels entirely personal and spiteful, and downright mean," he...

