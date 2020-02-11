Will.i.am's Co. Says Award Over Dead Deal Can't Be Enforced

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 8:04 PM EST) -- Will.i.am's tech company has urged a California federal court not to enforce a confidential arbitral award issued to a group of Swedish technology entrepreneurs and investors after the company backed out of a deal to buy a wireless Bluetooth headphone manufacturer. The music artist’s Hollywood-based company, I.Am.Plus Electronics Inc., called the suit attempting to enforce the award an "improper attempt to apply financial pressure," arguing that the undisclosed award should not be confirmed if it's only an interim judgment that is still subject to change. The arbitration before the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce is ongoing, I.Am.Plus said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS