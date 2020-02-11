Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

FTC Goes Toe-To-Toe-To-Toe With Qualcomm, DOJ

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 8:55 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission is slated to defend its antitrust win over Qualcomm's licensing practices before the Ninth Circuit on Thursday in what could be the most public display yet of an intense divide between the nation's two antitrust enforcers.

The U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division was granted permission to participate in the oral arguments in support of Qualcomm, pitting the FTC lawyers in-person against their DOJ counterparts after they have so far traded blows only in court filings and public comments.

But even without the unprecedented interagency confrontation, the case is noteworthy to both antitrust and intellectual property lawyers because...

