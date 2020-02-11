Vietnam Vet Goes To Trial Against Doctor Over Ear Loss

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 10:26 PM EST) -- A Georgia man started his trial Tuesday against a doctor who allegedly missed dangerous cells while removing two squamous cell carcinomas from his face, resulting in the cancer spreading to his skull and necessitating the removal of most of an ear. Vietnam veteran Tony Waldrop had to have most of an ear removed in early 2014 after the spread of a cancer that he said was improperly diagnosed and treated by Dr. Joseph Payne in procedures performed in June 2013 and December 2013. In the June 2013 “Mohs procedure,” Payne filled out a document showing his awareness that the squamous cell...

