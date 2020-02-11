Trucking Group's Attack On Calif. Worker Status Law Trimmed

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- A federal judge cut a pair of claims from a trucking group's suit challenging a new California law that raises the bar for legally classifying workers as independent contractors, but refused to throw the lawsuit out. U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez on Monday partially granted a bid by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the Teamsters to dismiss a suit by the California Trucking Association challenging the legality of a recently enacted law known as A.B. 5 that makes it tougher for businesses to classify individuals as independent contractors. The union is an intervening defendant in the suit alongside the state....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS