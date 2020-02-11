United Airlines Beats Class Claims In Technician's ADA Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 10:24 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday struck class claims from a former United Airlines technician’s claims that the airline unlawfully failed to accommodate his disability, saying there was no way to determine who would be a member of his proposed class. U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber said that without a companywide policy to point to, he “can conceive of no way” to give class treatment to former United employee Jose De Freitas’ claims that the airline has violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to accommodate disabled employees. De Freitas cited only one ADA class suit — a state appellate...

