Dershowitz Says Boies Defamed Him With Epstein Remarks

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 10:35 PM EST) -- Embattled attorney Alan Dershowitz accused prominent litigator David Boies of launching a "war of defamation" against him, filing counterclaims in a defamation suit brought by Boies over statements Dershowitz made about him and the Jeffrey Epstein accusers he represents. Dershowitz told the court in a Jan. 27 answer that Boies was the one who made defamatory statements that led to Dershowitz being "strung up in the court of public opinion," and alleges that Boies, his firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP and his clients were part of a nefarious scheme to extort money from rich and powerful men by threatening them with...

