11th Circ. Revives Insurer's Challenge To Crash Suit Coverage

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 9:34 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday gave Nautilus Insurance Co. another chance to prove it shouldn’t have to defend a woman in a lawsuit alleging she caused a rollover crash that killed her boyfriend, also affirming that the insurer must defend the car’s owner. A three-judge panel said there is a legitimate factual dispute over whether Tayonna Volinski qualifies as an insured under an umbrella policy that Nautilus issued to her boss, Christopher Flor, who owned the car Volinski was driving at the time of the 2016 crash that fatally injured her boyfriend, Kevin Maull. As a result, the panel reversed U.S....

