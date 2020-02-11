Settlement Over Highmark Small-Group Plans Gets First OK

Law360, Pittsburgh (February 11, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- A $7.5 million settlement over insurer Highmark Inc.'s alleged collusion with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to drive out competitors received preliminary approval Tuesday from a Pennsylvania federal judge. U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti said the proposed settlement met the criteria for preliminary approval after attorneys for lead plaintiff Cole’s Wexford Hotel Inc. filed a revised class notice explaining their plan to take $2.4 million in fees and $3.1 million in cost reimbursements, driven largely by the cost of an effort to bring in an expert to gauge the effects of the alleged collusion on the costs of small-group...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS