Calif. County Can Tax Tribal Land, State Appeals Court Affirms

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 8:59 PM EST) -- A California county can impose a tax on possessory interests in federally owned land set aside for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians because federal law doesn’t prevent the state from enforcing the levy, a California appeals court has ruled. In ruling in favor of Riverside County on Monday, a state appeals court noted that in 1971 it found that federal law did not preempt state law. However, the appellate court's three-member panel said, the 1980 U.S. Supreme Court decision White Mountain Apache Tribe v. Bracker changed the preemption analysis by setting forth a new test. Now, in a question...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS