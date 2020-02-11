Ford Dodges Couple's Shattering Sunroof Defect Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge on Tuesday told a couple suing Ford Motor Co. to hit the road, ruling they hadn’t shown that an alleged defect in Ford Escape vehicles that causes the sunroofs to shatter would have been material to buyers. U.S. District Judge Ronald B. Leighton granted Ford summary judgment in the suit, finding that Jacob and Jessica Beaty could not overcome Ford's arguments that the alleged defect did not make the cars unsafe and occurred in only .05% of vehicles. The judge said that a company is only forced to disclose defects that pose a danger to users....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS