Air Force Owes Contractor $1.7M Over Labor Costs

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 1:10 PM EST) -- The government must pay $1.7 million to a U.S. Air Force contractor after it failed to properly notify the company about extra labor costs stemming from a union agreement, the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals said in a decision made public Tuesday. A panel of four judges found that the government should pay Alutiiq Commercial Enterprise, a Native American-owned contractor that provided engineering services at an Air Force base near Oklahoma City, for the cost of union benefits that hadn’t been in place when the company took on the contract in 2016, according to the ruling. One judge dissented....

