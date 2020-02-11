Atty's Testimony In 'Walking Dead' Profits Trial Won't Die

Law360, Los Angeles (February 11, 2020, 11:19 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles judge overseeing a bench trial in "The Walking Dead" producers' profit-sharing suit against AMC Networks refused Tuesday to strike expert testimony by one of the producer's entertainment lawyers, despite objections by AMC's attorney that he "cannot think of a more inappropriate choice in a town full of entertainment lawyers." When the first phase of the bench trial kicked off Monday, "Walking Dead" producers called entertainment lawyer Ken Ziffren as their first witness. The Ziffren Brittenham LLP founding partner testified that AMC "botched" the producers' 2009 contracts. But on cross-examination, Ziffren conceded that he could financially benefit from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS