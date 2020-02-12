2nd Circ. Ends Repeat FLSA Suit Against Chinese Food Chain

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- Shanghai City Corp. doesn't have to face a proposed collective action alleging it withheld overtime pay to workers at three of its New York City restaurants, the Second Circuit ruled, saying the Chinese restaurant chain had already been sued twice by the same employees for the same alleged wage violations. A district judge properly granted summary judgment to Shanghai City, whose restaurants do business as Joe's Shanghai and specialize in Shanghainese cuisine, on the basis that two lawsuits filed and voluntarily dismissed in state and federal court by Jian Yang Lin, Hui Qui Chen and Xin He were based on virtually...

