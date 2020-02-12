Texas Man Sentenced To 16 Months For Trade Secret Theft

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 2:35 PM EST) -- A Texas man will serve 16 months in prison and will forfeit more than $342,000 following his conviction for conspiring to steal trade secrets, U.S. Department of Justice officials said Tuesday. Under the terms of the sentence handed down Monday by U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper, Houston resident Shan Shi, 55, will spend a year and four months, minus time served, in federal prison, to be followed by a two-year period of supervised release. In a statement, Timothy J. Shea, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, said the sentence "underscores our determination to prosecute those who would steal...

