Judge Asks 9th Circ. To Hear Lloyd's Harvey Damages Fight

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 9:28 PM EST) -- A Washington federal court wants the Ninth Circuit to weigh in on a fight over a $5.7 million Hurricane Harvey claim between a Lloyd’s underwriter and the management of a Texas apartment building over whether Washington law bans their agreement's arbitration clause. U.S. District Judge Ronald B. Leighton’s ruling on Tuesday puts Lloyd’s bid to send the fight to arbitration on ice, noting that the case centers on a fundamental disagreement between the state’s insurance law and the court’s obligation to defer to a federally-agreed upon treaty. “The issue raised for appeal is complex and there is clearly room for disagreement,” Judge...

