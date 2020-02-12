BakerHostetler Atty Accused Of Shaking Butt At Adversary

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 2:07 PM EST) -- A BakerHostetler partner representing Chevron in a discrimination case shook his "behind" at his opposing counsel and verbally abused him, the plaintiff's lawyer told a Texas federal court Tuesday. In a motion for sanctions and disqualification, plaintiff Alclair White and her attorney Alfonso Kennard Jr. of Kennard Law PC said Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. counsel Dennis Duffy had displayed "intolerable conduct" toward Kennard and should be removed by the court. The behavior at an August mediation session included Duffy "shaking his behind" in front of Kennard and coarsely suggesting that Kennard's choice of hairstyle — a ponytail — meant he might want...

