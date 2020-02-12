RentPath Hits Ch. 11 With $700M In Debt, Sale Plan

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 10:03 AM EST) -- National online rental property marketing venture RentPath Holdings Inc. hit Chapter 11 in Delaware early Wednesday, reporting more than $700 million in debt and plans for a sale with a bidder-to-beat stalking horse and back-up buyer already lined up. Atlanta-based RentPath filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, with more than $700 million in debt. (AP) The Atlanta, Georgia-based, privately held marketing company, which connects property managers with prospective renters, said that an affiliate of commercial real estate group Co-Star Group Inc. would serve as the stalking horse with a purchase offer of $527.5 million plus assumption of liabilities. RentPath said it...

